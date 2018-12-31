Hield had 21 points (7-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Lakers.

After two subpar games, Hield notched another 20 point effort Sunday, ending with 21 points including four triples. Hield has typically shot the ball well this season but has seen his steal numbers drop off when compared to last season. He is averaging almost 20 points per game on 47 percent shooting and should be on a roster in all formats.