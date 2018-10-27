Hield supplied 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes in the Kings' 116-112 win over the Wizards on Friday.

Hield eclipsed the 20-point mark for the second straight game, the only two contests this season in which he's done so. The 24-year-old has also been solid on the rebounding front, bringing in between five and seven boards in all but one of his six games. Given his hot hand and ability to stuff the stat sheet, Hield appears primed for continued superior fantasy production in what has been one of the NBA's fastest-paced attacks in the early going.