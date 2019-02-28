Hield contributed 32 points (10-29 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 141-140 loss to the Bucks.

Hield needed 29 shot attempts to get to 32 points Wednesday, almost helping the Kings come away with an improbable victory. It was the second time Hield has scored in excess of 30 points from his last three games. He has also recorded three steals in back-to-back games, an element of his game that has been missing for most of the season. The breakout continues for Hield and if Marvin Bagley (knee) is forced to miss time, Hield will be required to do a bit more on the offensive end.