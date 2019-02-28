Kings' Buddy Hield: Another 30-point effort in loss
Hield contributed 32 points (10-29 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 141-140 loss to the Bucks.
Hield needed 29 shot attempts to get to 32 points Wednesday, almost helping the Kings come away with an improbable victory. It was the second time Hield has scored in excess of 30 points from his last three games. He has also recorded three steals in back-to-back games, an element of his game that has been missing for most of the season. The breakout continues for Hield and if Marvin Bagley (knee) is forced to miss time, Hield will be required to do a bit more on the offensive end.
More News
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...