Kings' Buddy Hield: Another disappointing effort
Hield amassed 17 points (6-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 105-104 loss to the Timberwolves.
Hield couldn't hit the side of a barn Thursday, continuing his recent struggled from the field. Over his past four games, Hield has failed to shoot better than 30 percent from the floor, despite attempting 65 shots. He is in a major funk and was even booed during the second overtime period. Fortunately, he isn't alone with many of his teammates also failing from the field. De'Aaron Fox (back) went down in this one and if he is forced to miss time, Hield is going to have to take on a bigger offensive role. It is a prime buy-low moment for Hield and there is a significant chance he finds his stroke sooner rather than later.
