Hield delivered 29 points (11-15FG, 7-11 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 42 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Lakers.

Hield has now scored 25-plus points in two straight games, leaving behind a poor stretch of four games where he was unable to score more than 14 points. Hield has always been a reliable source for scoring numbers but has been inconsistent, and that certainly limits his upside even when he's perfectly capable of delivering strong numbers on a nightly basis.