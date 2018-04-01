Kings' Buddy Hield: Another strong scoring effort off bench
Hield posted 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Warriors.
Hield's scoring tally led the Kings on the night and represented his ninth consecutive double-digit point total. The second-year wing is enjoying a strong finish to his second season, and March was his most productive month of the campaign yet. Factoring in Saturday's production, Hield mustered averages of 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals across 28.4 minutes while shooting 46.4 percent -- including 43.2 percent from distance -- across 16 contests.
