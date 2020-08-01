Hield scored six points (2-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Friday's 129-120 loss to the Spurs.

While De'Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic had little trouble exploiting a disjointed Spurs defense in their first game back from the break, combining for 63 points, Hield couldn't get his shot to fall and his cold spell played a large role in the Kings dropping a game they could ill afford to lose. The 27-year-old will need to regain his focus quickly if the team is going to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff chase.