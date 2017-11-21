Kings' Buddy Hield: Back at practice Tuesday

Hield (ankle) participated in Tuesday's practice, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hield has been sidelined for the past two games while nursing an ankle injury, with Garrett Temple, Bogdan Bogdanovich and Malachi Richardson picking up time in his absence. It's certainly a good sign that Hield has returned to practice, though he should still be considered questionable for the time being for Wednesday's game against the Lakers. More word on his availability should emerge following that day's morning shootaround.