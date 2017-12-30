Kings' Buddy Hield: Back in starting lineup
Hield will start at shooting guard Friday against the Suns, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The Kings tend to tinker with their starting lineup on a night-to-night basis, and Hield will get the opportunity to start Friday. He will replace Frank Mason, who started at shooting guard last game. The second year sharp shooter is averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists across 25 minutes in eight starts this season.
