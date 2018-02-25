Kings' Buddy Hield: Bench-leading scoring total in loss
Hield managed 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Lakers.
Hield co-led the Kings in scoring alongside Bogdan Bogdanovic, leading to his second straight productive offensive effort coming out of the All-Star break. The 24-year-old has averaged 20.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 30.0 minutes in that pair of contests, certainly encouraging numbers all the way around. Hield has seen a consistent allotment of playing time while shuffling between the first unit and bench this season, and he came into Saturday's contest posting a career-best 43.3 percent success rate from three-point range.
