Hield posted 19 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes in the Kings' 118-115 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Hield continued to see his fair share of struggles from the field, but a perfect night from the charity stripe propped up his final line significantly. The third-year pro only shot 45.5 percent or better in two of six exhibitions, so there's at least some concern about that aspect of his game heading into the regular season. However, Hield is able to contribute in multiple categories outside of scoring, and he's set for another significant role off the bench at both wing spots this coming season.