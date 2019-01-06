Hield posted 32 points (12-21 FG, 8-13 3Pt), five rebounds snd four assists across 35 minutes in Saturday's 127-123 loss to the Warriors.

Though De'Aaron Fox's production was a predictable metric, it was difficult to forecast who would emerge as another reliable scoring threat for the Kings. Hield has shown up for the Kings in a big way, and as we ring in the New Year, it looks like trend will continue. He's averaging 29.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists to begin 2019, and he should continue to enjoy this kind of output moving forward.