Hield amassed 42 points (14-24 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 133-129 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

Hield was the catalyst in a miraculous comeback, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Kings stormed back from a big deficit. Despite moving to the bench the past two games, Hield has continued to score efficiently and hasn't seen his fantasy value suffer as a result. It's unclear whether the move is going to be permanent, but in any case, Hield's performance Monday should assuage any fantasy managers that had been panicking about the lineup change.