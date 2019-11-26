Play

Hield amassed 41 points (15-26 FG, 11-21 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 42 minutes during Monday's 103-102 loss to the Celtics.

Hield exploded for a career-high 41 points Monday, including another career-high mark of 11 three-pointers. Hield had been struggling leading up to this game but got things turned around in a hurry. Hield has been a disappointment thus far and is currently the 85th ranked player in nine-category leagues. The buy-low window has probably closed after this performance and those with Hield on their roster simply need to hope he can ride this momentum going forward.

