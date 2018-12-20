Hield tallied 37 points (11-25 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes in the Kings' 132-113 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

Hield was a bright spot in the double-digit defeat while compiling a career-best point total, the latest highlight in what is already a breakout campaign for the third-year wing. Hield has now scored 27 or more points in three of his last four games, numbers that have been significantly fueled by his enhanced aggressiveness from three-point range. The 25-year-old has uncorked a whopping 24 attempts from distance over the last pair of contests and drained half of them, boosting his overall December success rate from behind the arc to 44.3 percent.