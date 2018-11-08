Kings' Buddy Hield: Co-leads team in scoring Wednesday
Hield poured in 24 points (9-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes in the Kings' 114-105 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
Hield provided yet another stellar scoring total in what is proving to be a breakout campaign. The third-year wing has eclipsed the 20-point mark in six of his last seven games, hitting the 50.0 percent mark from the field in five of those contests. Hield also continues to offer solid production on the rebounding front from the small forward position, and he's turned in more modest but nevertheless steady work as a facilitator as well. Factoring in Wednesday's production, he's averaging career highs in scoring (20.1), rebounds (5.6), assists (2.6), shooting percentage (51.5) and three-point percentage (45.8).
