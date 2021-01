Hield recorded 10 points (3-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 win over the Bulls.

Hield has been awful shooting the ball across the past two games, going 6-for-27 from the field and 5-of-20 from deep. He's extremely reliant on shot-making for his fantasy production, so when he's off, it's tough for fantasy managers.