Hield recorded 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 116-111 win over the Celtics.

Hield endured another rough shooting night, but the rebounds were a nice bonus from the 28-year-old, who now has 19 boards over his last two contests. He shouldn't be expected to regularly contribute in that category, but fantasy managers can probably bank on Hield's efficiency improving as the season unfolds. Hield is converting at an unsustainably low 36.4 percent clip from two-point range this season, more than 10 percentage points below his career rate.