Hield registered 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Wednesday's win at Indiana.

Hield ended just two rebounds and two assists shy of posting a triple-double while seeing an uptick in his workload -- he's now attempted 15-plus shots and 10-plus treys in each of his last three games. The sharpshooter has been a reliable threat for the Kings, though, scoring in double digits in eight of his last nine games.