Hield went for 19 points (7-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 38 minutes Monday in the win over the Cavs.

Hield paced the Kings with his five triples and his hit multiple three-pointers in 15 straight contests. A majority of Hield's scoring comes from beyond the arc (56.3 percent) and that's despite connecting on 38.4 percent of his treys which is the lowest he's hit on since his rookie season.