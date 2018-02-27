Hield poured in 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and added five rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes in Monday's 118-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hield has been locked in since play resumed following the All-Star break, as he's averaged 18.7 points on 51.1 percent shooting (23-for-45) during the subsequent three games. He's been just as effective on the boards, hauling in between five and nine rebounds to round out his final lines in effective fashion. The 24-year-old is aptly capable of piling up points in a hurry, so he stands an excellent chance of continuing to reward fantasy owners for the balance of the regular season. Moreover, the 24-year-old's ability to check off other boxes on the stat sheet plays a pivotal part in helping him avoid any disastrous outings when his shot isn't quite clicking.