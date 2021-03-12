Hield totaled 20 points (7-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 38 minutes Thursday in a win over Houston.

Hield's scoring output was his lowest in four games, but he did a solid job getting his teammates involved and crashing the boards with seven dimes and six boards. The sharpshooter also drained five more threes, giving him a total of 25 makes from deep over his past four contests. Hield ranks third in the NBA in that category this season with 145 total treys.