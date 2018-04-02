Kings' Buddy Hield: Critical contributions late in win
Hield poured in 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and added three rebounds, two assists and four steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 win over the Lakers.
Hield actually scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half, but his only two points after intermission were critical. The second-year wing's dunk with 37 seconds remaining came off his own steal and put the Kings up 82-80, a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 24-year-old was impressive throughout March and got April off to an equally positive start, hitting double digits in the scoring column for the 10th straight game and shooting at least 50.0 percent from distance for the seventh time in the last nine contests. Given his secure and robust role off the bench, Hield remains a valuable multi-category asset to own during the fantasy postseason and in daily leagues.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Another strong scoring effort off bench•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Paces second unit in scoring Thursday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Pours in 16 off bench in win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Pushed back to bench Thursday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Team-high scoring total in spot start•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...