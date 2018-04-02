Hield poured in 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and added three rebounds, two assists and four steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 win over the Lakers.

Hield actually scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half, but his only two points after intermission were critical. The second-year wing's dunk with 37 seconds remaining came off his own steal and put the Kings up 82-80, a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 24-year-old was impressive throughout March and got April off to an equally positive start, hitting double digits in the scoring column for the 10th straight game and shooting at least 50.0 percent from distance for the seventh time in the last nine contests. Given his secure and robust role off the bench, Hield remains a valuable multi-category asset to own during the fantasy postseason and in daily leagues.