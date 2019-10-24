Kings' Buddy Hield: Day-to-day with sore ankle
Hield (ankle) did not practice Thursday and is considered day-to-day, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Hield turned his ankle during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's series opener against the Suns. While he was held out of Thursday's practice as a result, Hield did some shooting on the court afterwards and believes he'll play Friday against the Trail Blazers, according to Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...