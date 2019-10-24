Play

Hield (ankle) did not practice Thursday and is considered day-to-day, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Hield turned his ankle during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's series opener against the Suns. While he was held out of Thursday's practice as a result, Hield did some shooting on the court afterwards and believes he'll play Friday against the Trail Blazers, according to Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento.

More News
Our Latest Stories