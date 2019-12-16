Kings' Buddy Hield: Delivers efficient shooting night
Hield tallied 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 100-79 win over the Warriors.
Hield finished with his fewest points in a game since Nov. 24, but his 8-for-11 showing from the floor was a welcome sight for fantasy managers who have been hurt by his 43.7 field-goal percentage for the season, his worst mark since his rookie campaign. With Marvin Bagley back from injury and De'Aaron Fox (ankle) set to return to action as soon as Tuesday in Charlotte, Hield's usage rate will soon take a hit, but a further improvement in efficiency would help offset a likely decline in his overall counting-stats production.
