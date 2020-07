Hield participated in two-on-two full-contact work during Wednesday's practice, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Coach Luke Walton also noted that Hield went through "75 percent" of practice.

Hield went through non-contact work Tuesday, so it appears he's being slowly integrated into full practice. All indications are that he'll be available for the Kings' first seeding game July 31 against the Spurs.