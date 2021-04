Hield registered 18 points (6-17 FG, 6-16 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes in Monday's loss to the Timberwolves.

Hield has done most of his damage from beyond the arc and Monday was no different. He only attempted one shot from inside the arc and he's now attempted 10 or more triples 27 times this season. Over his last two outings, Hield has gone 11-for-24 from distance while attempting a total of five two-point shots.