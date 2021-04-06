Hield registered 18 points (6-17 FG, 6-16 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes in Monday's 116-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

As per usual, Hield's offense was almost solely concentrated from beyond the arc. He knocked down at least four triples for the fourth time in five games, but his reliance on perimeter shots will continue to push down his field-goal percentage. Hield has converted only 39.4 percent of his attempts over that five-game stretch, which is right in line with his season-long rate (39.6 percent).