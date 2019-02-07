Kings' Buddy Hield: Double-doubles in loss
Hield totaled 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 127-101 loss to the Rockets.
Hield put up his third double-double of the season Wednesday, ending the game with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The game was over by halftime and so the fact he still played 33 minutes is encouraging. Hield is having a breakout year with the only real negative being his downturn in steal numbers.
