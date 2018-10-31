Hield produced 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 victory over the Magic.

Hield was great Tuesday, finishing with 25 points and leading the way as the Kings recorded their fourth straight victory. That also makes four straight games in which Hield has scored at least 20 points and played over 30 minutes. Hield was one of the more talked about players heading into the season with one concern being whether he would receive enough playing time to finally reach his potential. That question appears to have been answered and if for some reason Hield is available in your league, do everything you can to get him on to your squad.