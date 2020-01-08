Kings' Buddy Hield: Downturn in playing time during win
Hield posted 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during the Kings' 114-103 win over the Suns on Tuesday.
Hield's numbers were perfectly acceptable relative to his playing time, but the fourth-year wing did see log his fewest amount of minutes since Oct. 26. Hield's play wasn't the culprit, however; rather, it was coach Luke Walton opting to stick with a rotation of second-unit players that had the hot hand and helped spearhead the comeback victory that helped lead to Hield's downturn. Irrespective of the reduced opportunity, Hield has been keeping fantasy managers happy lately, as he'd rattled off six straight 20-point efforts prior to Tuesday and is remaining aggressive by putting up a career-high 9.9 three-point attempts per contest.
