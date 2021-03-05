Hield totaled 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Hield finished an up-and-down first half of the campaign with his best three-game stretch, averaging 26.7 points and 6.7 three-pointers per contest since Feb. 28. He has also stepped up as a distributor in those three games, posting 5.3 assists per contest. Perhaps most importantly, the sharpshooter hasn't crashed the field-goal percentage of fantasy squads that roster him, shooting 59.2 percent from the field over the three-game span -- a sharp contrast to his overall 37.8 percent mark on the campaign.