Hield had 21 points (7-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds in Monday's loss to the Nets.

The Kings were able to hang tough until a 20-0 Nets run in the third quarter put the game out of reach. Hield did his part for Sacramento, leading the starters in scoring and getting back on track from three after hitting just 1-of-8 attempts in Sunday's loss to Memphis. Hield has hit at least three three-pointers in 12 of his last 14 games.