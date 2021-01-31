Hield notched 18 points (6-15 FG, 6-13 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Heat.

Hield did all of his damage from deep and has now drained five or more threes in three straight games -- a feat he's accomplished nine times already. Hield has made two or more threes in every game this season, and while he's always been a capable scorer, he's also settled as a reliable threat from deep this season. He is hitting 40.4 percent from three-point range in 2020-21, a figure that would rank as his second-best career mark.