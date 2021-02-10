Hield totaled 21 points (7-20 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia.

Hield trailed only De'Aaron Fox for the team lead in scoring in the contest, and he paced Sacramento in rebounding. Fantasy managers who roster Hield have come to expect a low shooting percentage from the fifth-year guard, but he is a valuable contributor in the three-point category on sheer volume alone. Hield ranks fourth in the NBA in both three-pointers made (3.9) and attempted (10.5) per contest this season, and he has managed to knock down a respectable 37.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. However, he is actually converting a lesser percentage of his tries from two-point range, leading to an overall 37.2 percent field-goal conversion rate that is hard to stomach, particularly in rotisserie leagues.