Hield compiled 18 points (6-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 114-113 win over the Warriors.

While Hield's contributions have been key to Sacramento's success in the past, the acquisition of Tyrese Haliburton in this year's NBA draft may wreak havoc on Hield's value. The Iowa State product will see minutes right away, and Hield will need to keep producing at a high level to preserve his position on the depth chart.