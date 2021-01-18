Hield posted 18 points (5-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 128-123 loss to the Pelicans.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's offseason move to Atlanta hasn't cleared the way for Hield to shoulder more of the scoring burden for the Kings as some might have hoped, but the 28-year-old has at least remained an elite source of three-point production. He's hitting a career-high 3.9 treys per game, and that output could actually improve moving forward, given that his 36.7 percent rate is four points below his career rate (40.8 percent).