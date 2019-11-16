Kings' Buddy Hield: Drills six threes in loss
Hield produced 21 points (6-15 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 99-97 loss to the Lakers.
Hield delivered a picturesque stat line on Friday, as he continued to take on a critical leadership role with D'Aaron Fox (ankle) sidelined. Hield's three-point shooting continues to be on point, as he's currently converting 41.2 percent of his long-range shots over his last five games.
