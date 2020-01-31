Hield totaled 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 124-103 win over the Clippers.

After starting most of the season, Hied has moved to the bench as the Kings opted to go with Bogdan Bogdanovic in the starting five over the past four games. To say that Hield is responding well to a reserve role would be an understatement. Not only did he put up a career-best 42 points three games ago, but his four-game bench tenure yielding an average of 23.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, crushing his season averages in almost every category. While Bogdanovic has the starting job for now, Hield should still see close to 30 minutes of court time and is in no danger of a severe drop-off in production.