Hield finished with 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 132-115 victory over San Antonio.

Hield was one of three Kings players to score at least 20 points, and he did so on efficient shooting. As is standard for Hield, he failed to produce elsewhere and that is the primary reason his fantasy value remains capped. He remains a must-roster player but his upside is certainly not what it once was.