Hield scored 22 points (9-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and accrued six rebounds and four assists in a loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

After a blazing performance against the Celtics on Monday in which he swished a career-high 11 triples, Hield cooled off just a bit in this one. In a tough matchup against the 76ers, the 27-year old was inconsistent with his deep-range stroke, but still produced a solid night for fantasy owners. While his fantasy value isn't quite as high as it was last year, Hield is still putting up similar counting stats to that of last season. The only thing holding him back from replicating that previous production is his field-goal percentage and increased turnovers.