Kings' Buddy Hield: Drops 22 points and four dimes
Hield scored 22 points (9-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and accrued six rebounds and four assists in a loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.
After a blazing performance against the Celtics on Monday in which he swished a career-high 11 triples, Hield cooled off just a bit in this one. In a tough matchup against the 76ers, the 27-year old was inconsistent with his deep-range stroke, but still produced a solid night for fantasy owners. While his fantasy value isn't quite as high as it was last year, Hield is still putting up similar counting stats to that of last season. The only thing holding him back from replicating that previous production is his field-goal percentage and increased turnovers.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.