Hield totaled 29 points (10-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes in Wednesday's 121-107 win over the Magic.

Tuesday was Hield's night as he turned in his best shooting performance from beyond the arc and his 29 points were not only a team-high, but a season high. This was a bounce back game for Hield. In the four games prior to Tuesday, Hield had only averaged 12.7 points on 36.7 percent shooting.