Kings' Buddy Hield: Drops team-high 20 points Tuesday
Hield amassed 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 130-105 loss to the Rockets.
Hield actually came through with a decent all-around line despite the Kings being thumped by the Rockets. He led the team with 20 points including another four triples and owners have to be thrilled given how bad the production could have been. He has had a breakout season and has established himself as an elite scorer. His draft stocks are certainly going to increase heading into next season, likely seeing him go inside the top-50.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 26 points in Sunday's win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores team-high 27 points in loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Solid line despite shooting woes•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Sets season 3-point record in win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Hits seven triples in victory•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 14 in loss•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...