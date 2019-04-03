Hield amassed 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 130-105 loss to the Rockets.

Hield actually came through with a decent all-around line despite the Kings being thumped by the Rockets. He led the team with 20 points including another four triples and owners have to be thrilled given how bad the production could have been. He has had a breakout season and has established himself as an elite scorer. His draft stocks are certainly going to increase heading into next season, likely seeing him go inside the top-50.