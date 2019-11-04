Hield finished with 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3PT, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Sacramento's 113-92 win over New York on Sunday.

Hield has topped the 20-point mark in four of seven outings this season and if we exclude two games where he scored eight points combined, then the talented shooting is averaging 22.4 points per game on 46.1 percent shooting from the field. Hield will aim to extend that solid run of form Wednesday at Toronto.