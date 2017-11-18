Kings' Buddy Hield: Exits with ankle injury
HIeld will not return to Friday's game against the Trail Blazers after suffering a sprained ankle, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Hield had to be helped to the locker room after suffering the injury. The second year shooting guard had contributed eight points with two triples made prior to exiting. Expect an update on his status when more information is made available, but his status for Saturday's rematch against the Trail Blazers does not look good at this point.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Moves to bench Monday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 21 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Two rebounds shy of double-double•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Probable to play Saturday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Posts team-high 17 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Shifting to reserve role Wednesday•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...