Kings' Buddy Hield: Exits with ankle injury

HIeld will not return to Friday's game against the Trail Blazers after suffering a sprained ankle, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Hield had to be helped to the locker room after suffering the injury. The second year shooting guard had contributed eight points with two triples made prior to exiting. Expect an update on his status when more information is made available, but his status for Saturday's rematch against the Trail Blazers does not look good at this point.