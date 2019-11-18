Hield provided 35 points (14-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block in 38 minutes during Sunday's win over the Celtics.

Hield topped 30 points for the first time this year, leaving his fingerprints all over Sunday's nail-biter. While the sharpshooter hasn't been able to match his 2018-19 percentages thus far, he's still averaging a serviceable 18.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 threes and 1.6 assists in 31.5 minutes per game this year. Hield's averages will likely improve a tick once he presumably is able to increase his relatively poor field-goal percentage of 41.1 percent.