Hield had 26 points (9-21 FG, 3-13 3PT, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 113-106 defeat against the Bulls.

Hield is Sacramento's undisputed go-to guy on offense with both Marvin Bagley and De'Aaron Fox sidelined due to injuries, and the four-year veteran is embracing the role since he is averaging 23.2 points per game in his last 10 appearances, while topping the 20-point mark in each of his last four games. He will aim to extend that run Wednesday at Portland.