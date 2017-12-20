Kings' Buddy Hield: Fills up box score in Tuesday's win

Hield had 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 101-95 win over the 76ers.

Hield enjoyed his most well-rounded performance of the season, contributing in every category except blocks. Given that he has recorded just four swats through 28 appearances in 2017-18, that should come as no surprise. However, this was the fifth time this season that Hield snatched three or more steals and the 10th time he hauled in five-plus boards. For a sophomore with a reputation of being strictly a scorer, Hield has shown solid improvement in several other areas. In fact, over the last eight games he is averaging 15.8 points (on 49.0 percent shooting), 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 threes, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals across 26.1 minutes.