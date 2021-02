Hield had 22 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3PT, 5-5 FT) and nine rebounds in Sunday's win over the Clippers.

The Kings kept it rolling Sunday with their seventh win in eight games, and Hield bounced back after a nightmarish night from the field (1-11 FG, 0-9 3PT) in Saturday's win over Denver. Prior to that game, Hield had hit at least three three-pointers in eight consecutive games. On the season, Hield is up to a career-high 3.9 made three-pointers per game on 10.3 attempts (37.4% 3PT).