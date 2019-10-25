Hield (ankle) participated in shootaround and will play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hield popped up on the injury report after he turned his ankle in the season opening loss to the Suns on Wednesday, but after full participation in Friday's morning shootaround, the sharp shooter will be good to go against Portland. Expect Hield to be a full go.

