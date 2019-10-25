Kings' Buddy Hield: Good to go Friday
Hield (ankle) participated in shootaround and will play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hield popped up on the injury report after he turned his ankle in the season opening loss to the Suns on Wednesday, but after full participation in Friday's morning shootaround, the sharp shooter will be good to go against Portland. Expect Hield to be a full go.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...